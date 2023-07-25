GUNTHER Says Roman Reigns Isn't A Dream Opponent, Sets Sights On Brock Lesnar

When it comes to "final bosses" in WWE, it's hard to make an argument in the modern era for anyone other than Roman Reigns. Despite that, however, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER doesn't see Reigns as a dream opponent. Speaking on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," GUNTHER explained his point of view on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"I wouldn't consider Roman as a dream opponent," GUNTHER said. "I think we're two ... completely different wrestlers. He's obviously somebody that came up through, first of all, his family history. But then he ... trained in the WWE system, and got brought up through that. I think he's a picture-perfect example of how WWE can take someone and turn them into an absolute superstar."

As opposed to Reigns, GUNTHER said he, like many other Europeans, had to build himself up. While he wouldn't necessarily be his first choice as an opponent, the Austrian praised Reigns for what he's been able to accomplish in WWE, and left the door open for a match in the future.

"What he has achieved is absolutely incredible," GUNTHER said. "The aura he has, and the reaction he gets when he steps foot in an arena, is almost like never seen before. So that makes it very interesting for me — yeah, at some point, if the chance arises to see ... who would come out of this as the winner."