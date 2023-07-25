GUNTHER Says Roman Reigns Isn't A Dream Opponent, Sets Sights On Brock Lesnar
When it comes to "final bosses" in WWE, it's hard to make an argument in the modern era for anyone other than Roman Reigns. Despite that, however, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER doesn't see Reigns as a dream opponent. Speaking on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," GUNTHER explained his point of view on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
"I wouldn't consider Roman as a dream opponent," GUNTHER said. "I think we're two ... completely different wrestlers. He's obviously somebody that came up through, first of all, his family history. But then he ... trained in the WWE system, and got brought up through that. I think he's a picture-perfect example of how WWE can take someone and turn them into an absolute superstar."
As opposed to Reigns, GUNTHER said he, like many other Europeans, had to build himself up. While he wouldn't necessarily be his first choice as an opponent, the Austrian praised Reigns for what he's been able to accomplish in WWE, and left the door open for a match in the future.
"What he has achieved is absolutely incredible," GUNTHER said. "The aura he has, and the reaction he gets when he steps foot in an arena, is almost like never seen before. So that makes it very interesting for me — yeah, at some point, if the chance arises to see ... who would come out of this as the winner."
GUNTHER's Dream Opponent
There is another WWE star GUNTHER hopes to face in the more immediate future: Brock Lesnar. Earlier in the interview, GUNTHER confirmed that Lesnar was a dream match, and shared his thoughts on "The Beast Incarnate."
"He's definitely somebody I looked up to," GUNTHER stated. "I always admired him for how he handles himself and his business and stuff. For me personally, I think he's my biggest obstacle at some point in my career. So if there's a chance that this happens, I would love to do that, of course."
Like Reigns, the Austrian wrestler is currently on something of a hot streak. GUNTHER has held the Intercontinental Championship since a June 10, 2022 episode of "WWE SmackDown," where he defeated Ricochet for the title. In the months since, GUNTHER has plowed through opponents including Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, and both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at the same time.
Lesnar is currently preparing to face off against Cody Rhodes for the third time, with their next bout scheduled for WWE SummerSlam on August 5. It sounds as though GUNTHER could have his sights set on Lesnar in the near future, regardless of the outcome of his feud with Rhodes.