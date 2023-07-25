Photos: WWE Raw Exclusive Pics From July 24, 2023, By Wrestling Inc.
Wrestling Inc. was well represented on July 24, 2023, when "WWE Raw" rolled through Tampa, Florida, and we had a camera out and ready to take some photos.
Wrestling fans who've been to an event know there's really no comparison to seeing it live, in person, so while those of you who watched it at home were no-doubt entertained, those who were there got a much closer look at the action, could feel the heat of the pyros, heard the impact of every blow, felt every slam reverberate, and — maybe — got to sing along with their favorite superstars' entrance themes.
The following represent what we feel are some of the most impactful images of the evening, aimed at giving WWE fans who watched "WWE Raw" on the small screen a glimpse of what it was like to be there in person.
Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark
Becky Lynch was fighting for the chance to get her hands on Trish Stratus again, taking on the latter's protege, Zoey Stark, for the opportunity to book a rematch against her current nemesis. That's all The Man needed, when it comes to inspiration, because the former Irish Lass-kicker took home the W with a pinfall over the rising talent, earning another crack at the WWE Hall of Famer who betrayed her.
Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio
The Judgment Day came out to gloat about Dominik Mysterio capturing the NXT title last week, only to be interrupted by a very uninterested Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, the latter of whom challenged the second-generation WWE wrestler to a match with the title on the line, a dare "Mami" Rhea Ripley accepted on Mysterio's behalf. But just because Owens, Ripley and Damien Priest were tossed from ringside in the course of the match doesn't mean they didn't play a role in its outcome. Instead of a cheap shot from one of the heel faction's other member's setting up the win for Mysterio, their unseen backstage assault on Owens, whom they tossed down the entranceway, caused enough of a distraction for Dom to score a pinfall victory over Zayn by grabbing his tights.
Damien Priest Vs. Apollo Crews
Recent main-roster call-up Apollo Crews wasn't exactly impressed with the way the members of the Judgment Day carry themselves backstage, taking umbrage when his personal space was disregarded. Well, he may have bitten off more than he could chew in taking on the winner of WWE Money in the Bank 2023, Damien Priest. Crews put up a valiant effort but came up short against he who holds the briefcase.
Drew McIntyre vs. Ludwig Kaiser
When Imperium leader GUNTHER would not accept his challenge to go one-on-one in Tampa, disparaging Drew McIntyre and the city as like finds, the Scottish Psychopath decided he'd settle for Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser, whom McIntyre said he actually likes. We're not so sure he felt the same after the match; McIntyre came away with the win, courtesy of a Claymore Kick, but felt Imperium's wrath after it was over. Cue Matt RIddle to make the save.
World Heavyweight Title Contract Signing
Adam Pearce was busy cleaning up after Judgment Day's mayhem backstage and its members were ostensibly busy causing it, setting up what appeared to be an unsupervised, one-on-one showdown to put pen to paper and make the WWE SummerSlam match between Seth Freakin' Rollins and Finn Balor official. After some banter between the two top guys, however, the remaining members of Judgement Day showed up and turned this contract signing into one of countless similar ones: a melee, one that included a tense moment between Rollins' challenger and Mr. Money in the Bank. Sami Zayn attempted to make the save with a steel chair in hand, hoping to dish out some payback on behalf of Kevin Owens, his partner and fellow Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion, but he too fell victim to the Judgment Day's all-out assault and he and Rollins were left lying until the member of the hell stable had gotten their fill, including a Razor's Edge, a Frog Splash, and a Coup de Grace.
Afterward, Rollins made a promise to WWE fans about SummerSlam 2023.