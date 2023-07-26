Jeff Jarrett Says AEW All In At Wembley 'Definitely Tracking To Sell Out'

As of this writing, AEW has yet to announce a match for its upcoming All In event at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Despite the lack of news, however, the company is on track to sell out the show, according to Jeff Jarrett.

On the latest edition of his "My World" podcast, Jarrett — who works for AEW as both an on-screen talent and Director of Business Development behind the scenes — gave fans an update about All In and AEW's expectations for it. Furthermore, the veteran performer will have a role to play in the lead-up to the event.

"It looks like we're still aligning things, but looks like I'm headed across the pond to do some media, some PR. The buzz in the air, we're getting into kinda the go-home stretch. What are we, just a little over a month out? And, you know, it is... it's definitely tracking to sell out."

Earlier this month, it was reported that over 74,000 have sold for AEW All In. As it stands, the show is set to boast the highest-paid attendance for a wrestling event since WWE WrestleMania 32, which drew somewhere between 94,000 and 101,763 fans. From a business standpoint, All In is already a success, but a sell-out would really make a statement for AEW's first U.K. show.

Jarrett has also stated that All In can become the U.K.'s WrestleMania. However, at this year's WWE Money In the Bank, John Cena teased a London-based WrestleMania in 2024. It seems that both companies are going after the British market in a big way, which is good news for wrestling fans in the local area.