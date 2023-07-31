WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts Compares Lance Archer To The Road Warriors

Jake "The Snake" Roberts returned to All Elite Wrestling programming earlier this month, showing up on an episode of "AEW Rampage" as well as AEW Battle of the Belts VII to accompany Lance Archer. Speaking on his podcast, "The Snake Pit," Roberts discussed his return to television and advocated for the talent of Archer, even comparing the big man to a legendary tag team from the past.

"We were on Friday night, and Lance did a hell of a job," Roberts said. "He tore up some serious ass. You know, he is such a monster that sometimes I feel like guys are overmatched to even think about getting in the ring with him. I'm not sure, back in my day, if I would've considered it. Because I would put him up there with the Road Warriors any time. He's better than the Road Warriors were." Roberts then shared his opinion that Archer is more athletic than either Hawk or Animal of the WWE Hall of Fame tag team.

"[He's] able to do some amazing stuff, and be in control," Roberts continued. "He certainly controlled the situation for a while. Friday night was great. Saturday night? By the skin of your teeth. That's what it was. ... Count-out. That sucks."

Roberts was referring to Archer's loss to Orange Cassidy at the latest Battle of the Belts special. The match saw Cassidy retain by kicking Archer off the ring apron just before the referee counted the big man out.