WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts Compares Lance Archer To The Road Warriors
Jake "The Snake" Roberts returned to All Elite Wrestling programming earlier this month, showing up on an episode of "AEW Rampage" as well as AEW Battle of the Belts VII to accompany Lance Archer. Speaking on his podcast, "The Snake Pit," Roberts discussed his return to television and advocated for the talent of Archer, even comparing the big man to a legendary tag team from the past.
"We were on Friday night, and Lance did a hell of a job," Roberts said. "He tore up some serious ass. You know, he is such a monster that sometimes I feel like guys are overmatched to even think about getting in the ring with him. I'm not sure, back in my day, if I would've considered it. Because I would put him up there with the Road Warriors any time. He's better than the Road Warriors were." Roberts then shared his opinion that Archer is more athletic than either Hawk or Animal of the WWE Hall of Fame tag team.
"[He's] able to do some amazing stuff, and be in control," Roberts continued. "He certainly controlled the situation for a while. Friday night was great. Saturday night? By the skin of your teeth. That's what it was. ... Count-out. That sucks."
Roberts was referring to Archer's loss to Orange Cassidy at the latest Battle of the Belts special. The match saw Cassidy retain by kicking Archer off the ring apron just before the referee counted the big man out.
Archer vs. Cassidy
While a number of "old school" wrestlers don't see the appeal in Cassidy as a performer, Roberts seems to be a fan. While discussing Archer's dominance over the AEW International Champion, Roberts was willing to concede that Cassidy held his own and helped put on a great show.
"I know Cassidy knows that he was overmatched," Roberts said. "I heard him say it, you know? 'What have I got myself into? I don't need to be in here.' Those were the words that were coming out of Cassidy's mouth. I will give him this — Cassidy turned out to be a formidable opponent. He had a couple of bright spots. Nothing that he could sustain, though. They were short and brief, and then the monster would wake up and come back on him."
Roberts then quickly turned back to praising his onscreen associate. From everything the WWE Hall of Famer has to say about Archer, it's clear that Roberts sees big things ahead for the former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.
"I thought it was an exciting match. It had a lot to it," Roberts stated. "[I'm] very proud to say Lance is my man, and [I'm] still very proud to say that. Again, he is a monster and beyond. One of these days, he's gonna get the shot that he needs, and look out world — the monster has arrived."