'Big Moment' For Adam Page Was Cut From AEW Blood & Guts Due To The Match Running Long

Given that it featured broken glass, thumbtacks, men brawling atop the cage, and even a bed of nails, it's hard to believe that there was anything missing from the Blood & Guts match last week on "AEW Dynamite," which saw The Golden Elite defeat the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta, along with Konosuke Takeshita and PAC. But somehow, there was more craziness planned for the bout.

Sports Illustrated reports that the Blood & Guts match was, at one point, on pace to run a bit too long, potentially even over the TV time allocated by TBS. Because of this, one spot involving "Hangman" Adam Page, which was described as a "big" moment, had to be scrapped in order for the match to end prior to "Dynamite" going off the air. It isn't clear what the big moment involving Page would've entailed.

Page's spot was one of a few things affected by the match running a bit longer. That includes the finish, which was said to be loosely constructed and then changed due to lack of time, and a post-show promo cut by Kenny Omega, where The Elite and BCC made peace. Originally, the speech likely would have been included as part of the broadcast, as AEW was looking to conclude Blood & Guts with ten minutes to spare. Due to the match's length, however, the episode was left with only two minutes before it went off the air.

Despite the issues with the timing of the match, the Page moment and Omega's speech were ultimately the only things of note that had to be scrapped for time, with every other key point being hit during the match.