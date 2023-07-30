Mark Henry Believes The Wrestling Business Is Stronger Than Ever

As a WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW employee, Mark Henry has seen just about everything there is to see in the current world of professional wrestling. But what he hasn't seen, until now, is something that he says none of us have seen: an interest in pro wrestling, night after night, that is simply dominating TV. On "Busted Open," Henry gave credit to WWE's long-term story surrounding The Bloodline, first and foremost, but was sure to clarify that it's far more than one company contributing to the overall success of the industry.

"Monday, 'Raw.' Tuesday, 'NXT.' Wednesday, 'Dynamite.' Thursday, Impact. Friday, two shows! Two! 'Smackdown' and 'Rampage.' And then Saturday, 'Collision,' Henry said. "Wrestling has never, in the history of television, been this strong and that is not including the indies."

While Henry's recitation of the dominant television programming each week centered largely around WWE and AEW, he noted the success of other companies, namely the NWA, Major League Wrestling, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. And of course, there are special events and streaming services to account for too.

"We didn't even talk about pay-per-views," he added. "There was no such thing as FITE back in the day. There was no such thing as B/R Live. Those people are making a sh*t ton of money at least once a month – more than two times a month based off the back of pro wrestling."