Battle Royal For Tag Title Shot Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage

Eight teams will compete in a tag team battle royale to determine the next #1 contender for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on this week's "AEW Rampage."

The teams who will feature in the match are Matt and Jeff Hardy, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh, The Butcher and The Blade, Jericho Appreciation Society's Angelo Parker and

Matt Menard, Serpentico and Luther, Brian Cage and Big Bill, Ethan Page and Brother Zay, and Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal. None of the eight teams have previously held the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

The current tag team champions, FTR, will defend their titles against Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF on this week's "AEW Collision." MJF also revealed during this week's "AEW Dynamite" that win, lose, or draw in the tag team match on Saturday, Cole will get a shot at MJF's AEW World title once again. The winners of the tag team battle royale could potentially face the AEW World Tag Team Champions at All In, which will be held on August 27 in Wembley Stadium.

AEW also announced three other matches for the July 28th edition of "Rampage." Hikaru Shida will face off against former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose, Scorpio Sky and Kip Sabian will battle it out in a singles match, while Mike Bennett and Matt Taven of The Kingdom will take on unnamed opponents in a tag team match.