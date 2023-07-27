Drew McIntyre Admits Some Rumors During WWE Absence May Have Had 'Smoke And Fire'

Drew McIntyre returned to action at WWE Money In the Bank following a noticeable hiatus from the squared circle. In doing so, he essentially confirmed that he was sticking around for the foreseeable future. During his time away, however, it was reported that McIntyre's WWE contract was set to expire and that he was thinking about leaving the promotion. "The Scottish Psychopath" addressed those rumors in a recent interview, and revealed the actual reason for his extended hiatus.

"It was cool getting a break. There was a lot of rumors and headlines on the internet when I was out. Probably about 50 different things," he told TMZ Sports. "It's amazing all the stories out there about me; when you're not on TV, people talk. There might have been some smoke and fire with a few of them, but it was nice people were talking about me when I wasn't there.

McIntyre went on to say that he had to take an extended absence to recover from injury issues. However, he also embraced the time off as an opportunity to briefly step away from the limelight and commit to some of his non-wrestling-related passions.

"Unlike injuries I've had in the past, there was no rehab involved, so I was able to actually enjoy my time home, work on some outside projects, spend time with the missus and the cat, and take a step outside the bubble and get perspective again.

Triple H also commented on the McIntyre leaving rumors following Money In the Bank. "The Game" confirmed that he was out with injury and reports of him parting ways with WWE were completely unfounded.