Impact Wrestling Announces UK Tour

AEW isn't the only wrestling company gearing up to make the transatlantic journey to the United Kingdom. Impact Wrestling has announced that the company will return to the UK for the first time since 2016, making stops in three cities from October 26-28, including Glasgow, Scotland, Newcastle, England, and Coventry, England. Not only is Impact promising their usual stars like World Champion Alex Shelley, Eddie Edwards, Deonna Purrazzo and the UK's own Joe Hendry, but will also welcome back former Impact star Grado. Grado has not wrestled for Impact since 2018, when he lost to Maximo in a match in Mexico City.

Impact also says that Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim will make appearances during the tour, as well as former ECW Champion and Busted Open Radio host Tommy Dreamer. The announcement comes as wrestling promotions scramble to attract more international fans. WWE has recently held more international Premium Live Events such as Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, and the recent Money in the Bank in London, as well as their usual shows in Saudi Arabia. WWE also took a trip outside the continental United States to visit Puerto Rico for Backlash.

Meanwhile, AEW has sold upwards of 70,000 tickets for All In, which is set to be held at the end of August in Wembley Stadium, the stadium's first wrestling event since WWE SummerSlam in 1992. As it stands, no matches have been announced for All In or Impact's UK tour.