Hulk Hogan Recalls Contentious Battle With Marvel Securing Trademark On His Name

Hulk Hogan is many things; WWE Hall of Famer, one of the biggest stars in the history of wrestling, storyteller, and a man who probably regrets ever associating with Bubba the Love Sponge. He is also fortunate enough to own his own intellectual property, allowing him to use his name for outside projects. Hogan owning his ring name is a fairly rare thing in wrestling, and something that took an exceedingly long time to attain.

On "This Past Weekend," Hogan detailed everything about his moniker, even mentioning previous names he used before getting the name "Hulk Hogan" from Vince McMahon Sr., which he says was due to McMahon wanting to have Hogan appeal to Irish-American wrestling fans. Hogan used the name for several years with no difficulty, until things changed just as he was about to take off into superstardom.

"Vince [Sr.] dies, his son takes over, and right as this Hulk Hogan thing takes off, we get a call from Marvel Comics," Hogan said. "'You're infringing on our mark. Reasonably similar ... We're going to sue you, put you in litigation.' We went ahead and let them have the name. We didn't license the name, but I only had to pay them 1/10 of 1%. So out of a dollar, if I get a penny, I only had to pay them 1/10 of a penny. And that went from 1985 to 2005, 20 years."