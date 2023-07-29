Angelo Dawkins Recalls Being Ready To Run Braun Strowman Over Before WWE WrestleMania

The Street Profits scored an impressive victory at WWE WrestleMania 39 earlier this year by outlasting three other teams in a "WrestleMania showcase" bout. Among those teams were the duo of Braun Strowman and Ricochet. During a recent interview with "The 513 Podcast, Angelo Dawkins explained why he was looking forward to running down Strowman on the biggest stage of them all.

"Look, man, we were all ready for that day," Dawkins recalled. "Strowman running around wrestling people over, I wanted to run him over specifically and we all just made it happen, you know what I'm saying? I woke up that day saying, 'Hey, you know what? I'm about to run that dude over today.' It was very fitting because when Braun Strowman came back, he blindsided a bunch of us and put me through the table, so that was my get-back."

Strowman returned to WWE on the September 5, 2022, episode of "WWE Raw" and quickly attacked several tag teams including Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, Los Lotharios, and The New Day. Those four teams were in the midst of competing in a number one contender's match when Strowman's sudden attack on all eight men caused it to be ruled a no-contest.

After that, Strowman was presented as a babyface and mostly competed on "SmackDown," competing for the Intercontinental Championship as well as the WWE Tag Team Championship, then held by The Usos.

The Street Profits were drafted to "SmackDown" in the spring, while Strowman was sent back to "Raw." However, the former Universal Champion has been sidelined since May after undergoing neck fusion surgery.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The 513 Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.