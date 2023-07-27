Brandi Rhodes Shares 10 Women From WWE, AEW, Impact & More She Wish She Wrestled

Brandi Rhodes' husband Cody once famously made a list of all the wrestlers he wanted to compete against after he left WWE in 2016. Now, in something of a mirror to that list, the former AEW Chief Brand Officer has compiled a list of the women she wishes she could've tangled with prior to her retirement from in-ring competition.

"I rarely tweet about wrestling these days," Brandi Rhodes wrote on Twitter, "but here are 10 people I never wrestled but really wanted to."

She starts her list with "The Man" Becky Lynch, followed by Bayley, Bianca Belair, Maki Itoh, Kylie Rae, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa, Mickie James, Lita, Stephanie McMahon, and Serena Deeb. As it stands, Brandi's last match was a win over KiLynn King in January 2022 on "AEW Dark: Elevation."

While Rhodes is retired from in-ring competition, she has teased the possibility of involvement with her husband's current issues, including getting involved with The Judgment Day faction. Brandi recently took to Twitter to warn WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley that Cody was not going to hit a woman, but Brandi would have no trouble with it.

Brandi Rhodes is currently focused on her work outside of wrestling including her podcast "2 Lies and 1 Truth," as well as her life as a stay-at-home mother to her and Cody's daughter Liberty.

Cody has suggested that despite Brandi's retirement, there's a "never say never" attitude that leads him to believe that she could someday get back in the ring