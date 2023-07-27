Bully Ray Says He Or Tommy Dreamer Could Draw 1 Million Viewers For AEW Dynamite
Jack Perry's recent heel turn may have awakened the sleeping giant that is Extreme Championship Wrestling, with the newly-crowned FTW Champion berating the now-defunct company on the July 26 edition of "AEW Dynamite." After defeating his former tag partner HOOK a week prior, Perry took aim at the iconic hardcore promotion and one of its biggest stars Taz (who's also HOOK's father), before being interrupted by AEW producer and former ECW wrestler Jerry Lynn.
With AEW President Tony Khan publicly expressing his love of ECW throughout the years, one of the company's greatest performers — tag team legend and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray – believes he could be the perfect person to help take Perry to the next level.
"If the story went down the ECW road and I showed up in the right town ... there's monster business to be done there," Bully said on "Busted Open."
Bringing The Extreme To AEW?
"This is not me blowing smoke up my own ass ... if you announced that Bully Ray, or even Tommy Dreamer to the matter, were showing up on 'AEW Dynamite' on whatever week it was, to come face-to-face and confront Jack Perry, you're doing over a million viewers. Guaranteed.
"Tommy fits the part the best. Him and Taz were the bestest of best friends, Tommy was Taz' best man at his wedding. The story is so deep, it's there if you want to go down the ECW road. If you do go down that ECW road, you will make Jack Perry a bigger star at the end of this story than you can with any other talent that's in ECW right now."
Dreamer and Bully Ray have both remained active in recent months, while the likes of Rob Van Dam and Rhyno have also been suggested as potential opponents for Perry on social media. The likelihood of Taz being the ECW legend to topple Perry is minuscule, with the former world champion continuing to reiterate his retirement from in-ring competition.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.