Bully Ray Says He Or Tommy Dreamer Could Draw 1 Million Viewers For AEW Dynamite

"This is not me blowing smoke up my own ass ... if you announced that Bully Ray, or even Tommy Dreamer to the matter, were showing up on 'AEW Dynamite' on whatever week it was, to come face-to-face and confront Jack Perry, you're doing over a million viewers. Guaranteed.

"Tommy fits the part the best. Him and Taz were the bestest of best friends, Tommy was Taz' best man at his wedding. The story is so deep, it's there if you want to go down the ECW road. If you do go down that ECW road, you will make Jack Perry a bigger star at the end of this story than you can with any other talent that's in ECW right now."

Dreamer and Bully Ray have both remained active in recent months, while the likes of Rob Van Dam and Rhyno have also been suggested as potential opponents for Perry on social media. The likelihood of Taz being the ECW legend to topple Perry is minuscule, with the former world champion continuing to reiterate his retirement from in-ring competition.

