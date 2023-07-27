Deonna Purrazzo Challenges Trinity To Title Rematch At Impact Emergence

Deonna Purrazzo wants the Knockouts World Championship back from Trinity and she made her feelings known on Thursday's episode of "Impact on AXS TV." Purrazzo came out to the ring after Trinity and Dani Luna defeated The Coven (Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King). She told Trinity that she was going to get her rematch at the Emergence event on April 27.

Trinity became the new Knockouts Champion by forcing Purrazzo to tap out at Slammiversary on July 15. The former WWE Superstar ended Purrazzo's third reign as the Knockouts Champion, which lasted for 90 days, starting on April 16 at the Rebellion pay-per-view, where she defeated Jordynne Grace to win the then-vacate Knockouts Title. Trinity, on the other hand, had her last reign as a champion in May 2022, when she held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Trinity made her Impact Wrestling debut on the May 4 episode of "Impact on AXS TV" and made her in-ring debut on May 18 in a match against King. Since then Trinity has faced stars such as Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Jai Vidal.

Also, during Thursday night's episode, Eric Young defeated Nick Aldis in the main event, Zachary Wentz got a win over Mike Bailey, and The Time Splitters (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley and KUSHIDA) defeated Moose and Brian Myers.

Impact's Emergence event will be taking place at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on April 27. In addition to the Knockouts Title match, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada is scheduled to appear.