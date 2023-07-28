Rob Van Dam Discusses Ups And Downs In His Relationship With Triple H In WWE

During the latest episode of his "One of a Kind" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam took time to discuss his up-and-down relationship with Triple H.

Van Dam started off by saying that he had received warnings about him and developed an opinion of "The Game" based on Bret Hart's documentary and also what Triple H said during an interview that RVD felt exposed the business. Van Dam was defensive about keeping it a closed-door society at the time.

By 2002 when The Invasion angle was over, Van Dam sensed resentment from Triple H.

"I felt some resentment because I was told that he was anti-RVD in the business meetings with the agents and everything," Van Dam recalled. "So I took that personally. And then also, I felt that there was some heat there building up and this was about the peak of it. I felt that he was — I don't want to say pretentious — but I felt like he would treat me in a way that was tongue-in-cheek disrespectful where he thought it was going over my head, but it wasn't. I had a build-up of that and stuff, so that's how I remember that coming together right there at the Staples Center."