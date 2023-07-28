Booker T Offers His Mount Rushmore Of Professional Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has spent many years in the wrestling industry, from his days in the ring to working as a trainer to his position as a commentator for "WWE NXT." With all of that expertise, it should come as no surprise that Booker was asked to lay out his Mount Rushmore of wrestlers on a recent edition of "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet. While Booker was initially hesitant to name a top four, he was eventually able to pinpoint some names.

"Of course, you got Ric Flair," Booker said. "Of course, you got Hogan, because when I look at Ric Flair, I look at him for a certain reason, and the reason is the work Ric Flair put in — man, he's like a god. I'm talking about the young Ric Flair — he ran hard on both ends. In the ring, he performed at the highest level. Then you got a guy like Hogan, who came along and changed the name of the game as far as how much money guys were making, then the Hollywood thing, you know?"

Both Hogan and Flair are common choices for a professional wrestling Mount Rushmore, as the two men have accomplished more in the industry than nearly anyone else. While Booker's next two picks are less acclaimed than Hogan and Flair, it's still very possible to make a case that they are among the best to ever step foot in a ring.

"[Ricky] Steamboat, of course, for being perhaps the best babyface that ever lived," Booker continued. "[He was] a guy that could go out there and perform at such a high level. And then you got a guy like [Roddy] Piper, who could do anything but was such a major star."

