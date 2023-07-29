Fans Are Divided On Which Match Should End Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar's WWE Trilogy

Following a devastating loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes turned his attention to Brock Lesnar, who blindsided him with an attack in the main event of "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania. Since then, Rhodes and Lesnar have traded numerous verbal and physical jabs, and had proper one-on-one matches at Backlash and Night of Champions. With their rivalry tied at a score of 1-1, Rhodes and Lesnar will now meet for a rubber match at SummerSlam on August 5.

As of now, no stipulation has been added to this SummerSlam affair, but with their feud now reaching a third match, Wrestling Inc. recently conducted a Twitter poll asking wrestling fans which stipulation should end the trilogy between Lesnar and Rhodes. Upon the survey's conclusion, the results revealed that the fans are divided. Of the 452 votes cast, 32.7 percent believe a Last Man Standing match would be best suited to finish off the Lesnar-Rhodes rivalry. Trailing closely behind in second place was the option of a Hell in a Cell match, which produced 30.5 percent of the total vote. 21 percent of voters selected an I Quit match, while 15.7 percent suggested the feud be capped off with an unlisted match stipulation.

With the third installment of Lesnar vs. Rhodes on the horizon, the two competitors are both scheduled to appear on Monday's "Raw." The exact nature of their appearances, however, have yet to be seen. If recent weeks are any indication, though, Rhodes will likely be out for some revenge on "The Beast."