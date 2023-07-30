Spoilers For 7/29 ROH Tapings

The August 3 episode of "ROH Honor Club" was taped at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut last night, where the live episode of "AEW Collision" was held. According to F4WOnline, a total of 13 matches were taped, of which five were held prior to "Collision" and another eight after AEW's Saturday night show went off the air. It's unknown if all 13 matches will air on August 3, or if some of the bouts will be saved for future "ROH Honor Club" episodes.

As previously advertised, one of the main focal points of the show was the two semifinal bouts in the ongoing ROH TV Title Eliminator Tournament, which is being held to determine the next challenger for Samoa Joe's title. Also announced for the show were ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata's title defense against Josh Woods, and ROH Women's Champion Athena squaring off against Diamante.

SPOILERS BELOW



* The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Captain Shawn Dean) defeated Nick Comorato & Jora Johl



* Robyn Renegade defeated Christine Marie

* The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Kaun) defeated The Boys

* ROH TV Title Eliminator tournament semifinal: Shane Taylor defeated Christopher Daniels

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Mike Magnum

* ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata defeated Joshua Woods

* Cole Karter defeated Leon St. Giovanni. According to PWInsider, The Kingdom's Maria Kanellis-Bennett was ringside during the bout to scout the wrestlers.

* Lelya Hirsch defeated Mirana Vionette. Once again, Maria was reportedly ringside to do some scouting.

* Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) defeated The Iron Savages (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder). According to PWinsider, Fletcher & Davis were not introduced as ROH World Tag Team Champions and did not step out wearing their titles. This could potentially mean they are set to drop the titles to El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander, against whom they will defend on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite."

* ROH Women's Champion Athena defeated Diamante

* Dalton Castle (with The Boys) defeated Zack Clayton

* ROH TV Title Eliminator tournament semifinal: Gravity defeated Tony Nese

* Komander & Hijo del Vikingo defeated The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake). After the match, Aussie Open attacked Kommander and Vikingo, which could be another sign of them losing the titles during the upcoming "Dynamite" in Tampa, Florida.