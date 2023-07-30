WWE's Seth Rollins Discusses The Damian Priest Factor In His Rivalry With Finn Balor

Seth Rollins is currently gearing up to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam against Finn Balor, who he has been feuding with for several months now. However, due to Damian Priest winning the Money In The Bank briefcase, he now needs to have eyes in the back of his head. But, he also believes it is a reason for Balor himself to be concerned if he wins.

"That title, that top spot – that changes people," he said to Fox News. "That does some messed up stuff to people. It turns you into a different person, and Priest has got the golden ticket."

Rollins is confident that Priest would turn on his Judgment Day stablemate if Balor was able to leave SummerSlam with the title, but he is also aware he could end up being the victim of a cash-in moment.

"I got it covered, man. I know what's going on. I know he's going to be looking for a shot every single time," he said. "I've cashed in that thing. I've had it cashed in on me multiple times. So, I understand that game."

Rollins was able to overcome Balor to successfully defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in London, England, and he is equally as confident that he will be able to repeat that feat this time around, even with Priest being a potential threat.

"It's going to be very interesting to see how it all plays out. I think I'm going to be able to skate out of this thing by beating Finn Balor and avoid being cashed in on," he said. "But in WWE, man, anything can happen. I'm looking forward to seeing how the whole thing plays out."