Britt Baker Clarifies Comments She Made About WWE's Decision To Not Sign Indie Stars

AEW star Britt Baker has explained her previous comments about WWE deciding to sign young athletes over wrestlers from the independent scene.

During this weekend's "NXT" Great American Bash, a Twitter account pointed out a previous comment made by Baker, where she had said that a successful roster cannot be built by training models and athletes to all wrestle a certain way. The Twitter account posted the names — and ages — of WWE stars Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton, Cora Jade, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair as those who have come through WWE's Performance Center.

Baker hit back at the tweet, stating that her comment was in support of independent wrestlers rather than a criticism of the Performance Center.

"The quote is out of context and incomplete. It's from 2021 when WWE stated they would stop signing indie wrestlers and focus on pro-atheltes," said Baker. "I think most pro wrestlers would tell you how valuable the independent wrestling circuit was to their development, and multiple girls you listed all came from the indies. It wasn't a dig at the PC; it was in support of independent wrestling."

Back in 2021, WWE CEO Nick Khan stated that WWE would move in a different direction with their "NXT" brand. He said that WWE would be looking to hire new talent not just from indie wrestling but elsewhere too. AEW President Tony Khan disagreed with Nick Khan's opinion and said that "great artists" can't be trained by making them "all to paint by numbers in the same way."

Baker, much like several AEW stars, came through the indies before signing with AEW and even had an "NXT" tryout.