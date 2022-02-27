During the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker reflected on her tryout experience with WWE. She admitted the company only offered her the chance because of her looks. However, she was then rejected to sign with them because of her career in dentistry.

“I had a tryout, I was fresh out of training. They gave me a tryout solely based on my looks, ‘oh, this is a cute girl.’ I got put in a group after the training was all done, bumps and rolls. We can’t even walk by the end of the tryout. It was me, Lacey Evans, and Bianca were the females, in Orlando,” Britt Baker said. “It was all these extras, they were like testing our range of motion. We were like, ‘holy sh*t, we are getting signed.’ So we are celebrating, and I still talk to those girls all the time.

“But, Canyon Ceman, at the time, he was like the gatekeeper for independent wrestlers to get into NXT. He pulled me aside at the end of the tryout. And he was like, ‘you know, you’ve just started dental school. As a father, I have a hard time pulling you from a professional degree.’ My heart dropped.”

Britt Baker then went on to discuss how that was actually a positive thing. She also recalled how Canyon would stay in contact with her on a regular basis.

“But I owe him the world because I would have left dental school in a heartbeat to go to WWE,” she admitted. “Because I was young, dumb, and I was like, ‘I’m going to be NXT Women’s Champion,’ like that would have got me far, right? He stayed in touch with me every few months after that. Like, ‘let me know when you finish dental school, send me your matches,’ he always kept up with me.”

