Sami Zayn Explains The Type Of Fan He And Kevin Owens Cater To In WWE

Sami Zayn has discussed the kind of fans that he and his tag team partner Kevin Owens cater to, whom they refer to as "little Kevin."

In a recent interaction with "Xfinity," Zayn and Owens were asked how they keep their characters fresh after two decades in the pro wrestling business. Zayn explained their process to entertain the fans and keep them hooked to the shows.

"We have a little expression, actually when we do shows in different towns and they're kind of close, there's a certain fan that we cater towards called little Kevin, which is basically when he [Owens] was a fan, but there might be 100 or 200 little Kevins out there, and we kind of are very mindful of them," said Zayn. "They might have seen the act before, they might have seen what we do, so we got to keep them on the edge of their seats and we got to keep them on their toes."

Zayn understands that this method "may be a little much for some people" but it has helped them have longevity and put on engaging stories in the ring.

"So I think having that approach, while may be a little much, that sometimes may be a little much for some people, I think it's been the key to keeping our story fresh for 20 years now," stated Zayn.

The duo wrestled in the indie circuit for several years and garnered a huge fan following before making their way to WWE, where they have a loyal fanbase. Zayn and Owens have feuded with each other and also teamed together, with their current run as a team being their most fruitful as they hold the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.