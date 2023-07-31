Adrian Street Dead, Welsh Wrestling Legend Dies At Age 82

Welsh professional wrestler Adrian Street has died at the age of 82, according to a report from BBC. Street, who was the subject of multiple documentaries focused on his life and career (including a WWE Network special), recently suffered a stroke. According to Street's wife and former wrestling manager, known professionally as Miss Linda, complications associated with that stroke are believed to have caused his death.

Street began his professional wrestling career in August 1957 (via Wrestling Heritage). With his final match taking place in November 2010, Street's in-ring career lasted for more than 53 years. In that time, Street was a six-time NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Champion and a Mid-South Television Champion.

Prior to his move to North America in the early 1980s, Street honed his craft in the United Kingdom wrestling scene, developing a flamboyant character that took inspiration from "Nature Boy" Buddy Rogers and "Gorgeous" George. With his persona, Street helped pave the way for characters such as Goldust to find a place in professional wrestling. In fact, with his popularity in England, Street is believed to have played a role in popularizing the "glam rock" look that rose over the course of the 1970s.

In addition to his work inside the ring, Street was an author, actor, musician, trainer, and costume-maker, alongside his wife. The two resided in Florida for a long time, but returned home to Wales in the last several years. Last year, Street and his wife were both present at WWE's Clast at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales.

A picture of Street, dressed in his wrestling costume while standing beside his father in his miner's clothes, is viewed by many as the "most important post-war picture ever taken" in the United Kingdom. The picture is said to represent the nation's shift from industry to entertainment.