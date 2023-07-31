WWE's Chelsea Green Comes To AEW Star Britt Baker's Defense

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. found herself in the news Sunday night, and it wasn't due to her quest for AEW gold or her stellar dental care. Instead, a WWE fan attempted to take her to task on Twitter for critical comments of the past targeting the WWE Performance Center. The user insulted Baker and provided several WWE stars, including Chelsea Green, as proof that the WWE Performance Center was the standard in developing talent.

While Baker would eventually clarify her remarks, she also got support from the example in question. Green hopped on Twitter herself with a reminder that she was not a product of the WWE Performance Center and requested she not be included on such a list in this toxic interaction. She further correctly pointed out that several other wrestlers listed — including Rhea Ripley, Cora Jade, and Roxanne Perez — all began their careers on the independent scene and were not true products of the WWE Performance Center either.

Hold up. I'm absolutely not a product of the PC. Don't put me in this list when you're trying to come for my friend. — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 31, 2023

3/5 of those women were indy wrestlers. — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 31, 2023

Long-time independent wrestling fans will not be shocked at all by Green's support for Baker, as the two have been friends for many years. Additionally, they once worked as a tag team known as Fire and Nice in promotions such as SHIMMER and RISE Wrestling in the late 2010s. Alongside Tessa Blanchard and Madison Rayne, the duo also took part in a four-way women's match at the inaugural All In event back in September 2018.