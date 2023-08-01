Impact Wrestling's Deonna Purrazzo Graduates From College

Deonna Purrazzo is officially a college graduate. The 29-year-old wrestler revealed the news via social media on Monday, thanking her husband — fellow Impact Wrestling star Steve Maclin — for helping her through her academic journey.

Purrazzo wrote on Twitter, "Thanks @SteveMaclin for listening to all my history papers so I could find my mistakes & keeping a safe place open in the shelves for my diploma! I love you for encouraging me & supporting my dreams. This was a 10+ year journey & at one point, I didn't believe it was possible. But here I am... finally, a college graduate. CLASS OF 2023 👩🏻‍🎓🎓."

As seen in the photo below, Purrazzo, beaming with pride, also held up her diploma certificate issued by Southern New Hampshire University.

Purrazzo recently lost her Impact Knockouts World Championship to Trinity Fatu at Slammiversary 2023, but she will likely get the opportunity to become a four-time champion at the upcoming Emergence event on August 27. While the rematch has yet to be made official, Purrazzo issued the challenge on last week's episode of "Impact," where she confronted the former Noami after Fatu and Dani Luna scored a victory over Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King of The Coven.

Purrazzo has previously expressed her desire of surpassing Gail Kim's combined reign of 711 days as Knockouts World Champion, a record she is still ways away from. While Purrazzo held the title for 531 days across her three reigns, Gim — an Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer — held the company's women's title for a whopping 711 days across seven stints as champion.