Photo: AEW Star Andrade El Idolo Shows Off New Tattoo

After a significant period of time away from the ring, AEW star Andrade El Idolo is back in the swing of things, making regular appearances on "AEW Collision." It appears El Idolo is now sporting some new ink to coincide with his return. The AEW star took to Twitter yesterday to share a partial look at his tattoo, along with teasing the location of his next piece.

Done ✅. the next one will be on my neck!!!!!

😂 pic.twitter.com/gDMsFXzWR5 — "EL IDOLO" ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) August 1, 2023

While it's impossible to say for certain what the tattoo says, as the picture is cut off, it appears to read: "The No. 1 & Only." The tattoo seems to be on Andrade's ring finger, and it looks as though it might extend to the front of his finger.

As for the upcoming neck tattoo, El Idolo could be telling the truth, or he could be poking fun at the fact that he once criticized Cody Rhodes for his neck tattoo, as one Twitter user pointed out. Unlike many wrestlers, until this new piece, El Idolo didn't have any visible tattoos. Only time will tell if El Idolo continues on with more body ink, or stops at just one tattoo.

Though it might be hard to spot the tattoo in detail on television, fans shouldn't have to wait too long to see El Idolo again. The AEW star is currently feuding against The House of Black, and has been since his return with the debut of "Collision." This past Saturday, El Idolo competed in a ladder match against Buddy Matthews to regain control of his mask, which was stolen from him on the second episode of "Collision" back in June. El Idolo has since called out Malakai Black for a singles match at All In on August 27.