Natalya Sees Trish Stratus As The 'Jennifer Lopez Of WWE'

Nearly twenty years after she first retired, Trish Stratus is making noise in the WWE once again, having spent the bulk of 2023 feuding with Becky Lynch. The two will face off in two weeks in Winnipeg, despite initially being planned for SummerSlam. But it hasn't gone unnoticed how well Stratus has performed since returning to the road, including by fellow Canadian, Natalya.

In an interview with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," Natalya discussed Stratus' return in-depth and, although she admitted to having issues with Stratus costing her matches, she's very happy to see her around and helping to mentor younger talent like Zoey Stark. On top of that, Natalya is blown away by just how great Stratus looks at 47 years old, comparing her to a famous international pop star and actress.

"Trish has always diversified," Natalya said. "She's exciting as a babyface, she's exciting as a bad girl, and she looks better than ever. It's funny because ... so many people, even when I was in my 30s, people would be like 'How much longer do you want to do this?' And I'd be like 'Hey guys, half the men in our company are in their mid-40s.' So when I'm in my mid-30s and you're making me feel old, sometimes I feel like 'Wait, am I old?'

"But Trish coming back into WWE, she's like the Jennifer Lopez of WWE," she added. "She gets better with time. She looks better now at 47 than she did 20 years ago. I see Trish backstage and I'm like 'How did Trish Stratus reverse age?' She looks so good, and she looks more fit than ever. She looks refreshed and rejuvenated and young. I'm like 'Damn, tell me your beauty secrets.'"

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription