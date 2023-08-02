Seth Rollins On Mutual Respect And 'Healthy Jealousy' With Cody Rhodes In WWE

Despite their complicated personal relationship, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins continue to exchange praise for each other's professional work. Recently, Rhodes admitted that he could write an entire book chapter on the value Rollins brings to WWE.

At the same time, though, Rhodes clarified that the two don't seem to align on a friendship level, which may be because of the ongoing "professional jealousy" that continues to brew while the two compete to be the top star on "WWE Raw." During a recent interview with "Sports Illustrated Media," Rollins echoed similar sentiments.

"Our relationship is very complex," Rollins said. "I think that's the best way to put it. I think there's a mutual respect there. Obviously, I think when you have two guys at our caliber, there's respect, but there's also a level of competition. There's a healthy jealousy in some capacity on both sides. He has mentioned recently that we both [are] vying constantly to be the top guy on the top show 'Monday Night Raw,' and that's the truth. And so, there's respect. Friendship, I don't know that I would go that far, but yeah, it's very complex situation between the two of us, that's for sure."