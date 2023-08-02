Seth Rollins On Mutual Respect And 'Healthy Jealousy' With Cody Rhodes In WWE
Despite their complicated personal relationship, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins continue to exchange praise for each other's professional work. Recently, Rhodes admitted that he could write an entire book chapter on the value Rollins brings to WWE.
At the same time, though, Rhodes clarified that the two don't seem to align on a friendship level, which may be because of the ongoing "professional jealousy" that continues to brew while the two compete to be the top star on "WWE Raw." During a recent interview with "Sports Illustrated Media," Rollins echoed similar sentiments.
"Our relationship is very complex," Rollins said. "I think that's the best way to put it. I think there's a mutual respect there. Obviously, I think when you have two guys at our caliber, there's respect, but there's also a level of competition. There's a healthy jealousy in some capacity on both sides. He has mentioned recently that we both [are] vying constantly to be the top guy on the top show 'Monday Night Raw,' and that's the truth. And so, there's respect. Friendship, I don't know that I would go that far, but yeah, it's very complex situation between the two of us, that's for sure."
Seth Rollins: Cody is the hardest worker in the room
When discussing Cody Rhodes' in-ring contributions, Seth Rollins described him as "the hardest worker in the room." In addition to "The American Nightmare's" dedication to pro wrestling, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion is also impressed by the persistence his former rival has upheld to carve out a legacy separate from that of his father, Dusty Rhodes.
"What Cody's been able to do, kind of coming out of his father's shadow, which is a very difficult thing to do, and making his own path. And the way he's done it [is] by being here in WWE, leaving, starting a rival promotion, coming back, and really defying expectations to get to the top of the card and stay at the top of the card. You can't say anything bad about Cody's work ethic," Rollins said.
Rollins and Rhodes faced off against each other first at WrestleMania last year, followed by matches at WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell.
