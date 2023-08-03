Bully Ray Contrasts WWE Second-Generation Wrestlers Charlotte Flair, Dominik Mysterio

Second-generation pro wrestlers have been a prominent fixture on WWE programming for most of the company's existence, with some of the biggest names in the business continuing their family legacies. Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes are perfect examples of superstars who have followed in their legendary fathers' footsteps, and in Orton's case in particular, exceeded all expectations brought upon by their last name. Right now, two of the most heavily-featured second-generation performers in WWE are Charlotte Flair and Dominik Mysterio, but there's a clear difference between their onscreen characters.

On "Busted Open Radio", WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained the major contrast between Mysterio and Flair, who have been tasked with carrying two of the most iconic surnames in the industry's history. "Charlotte and Ric are still kind of attached at the hip and might be forever, no matter what she does, no matter how great she is," Bully said. "Right now, every time I see Dom, I don't think about Rey. When I see Charlotte, I do think about Ric a little bit still. It's like implanted in my head, but that's what I'm loving the most at the moment about Dom."

Dominik turned on his father Rey mid-way through 2022 and joined The Judgement Day, leading to a months-long program that culminated in an entertaining showdown at WrestleMania 39. His shift in persona has shed any lineage to his father's legacy, instead becoming part of the top heel faction on "WWE Raw". By contrast, Charlotte is still closely tied to the character Ric portrayed, with the dazzling robes and theme music a clear homage to The Nature Boy's career, while her 14 reigns as world champion are nearing her father's all-time record.

