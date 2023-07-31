Photo: WWE Legend Ric Flair Shares Magazine Cover Featuring Daughter Charlotte

In addition to chasing another title reign, Charlotte Flair still has plenty going on outside of WWE. That includes gracing the cover of July's Metropolitan Luxury Magazine. And just like you'd expect from her proud father, Ric Flair jumped at the chance via Twitter to showcase yet another highlight featuring his daughter — something he hasn't been shy about doing on several occasions this year alone.

As he has done in the past, Flair stated Charlotte was the best at what she did while continuing to raise the bar. He also declared her to be the greatest women's wrestler in history — a statement that will surely raise no eyebrows whatsoever and clearly carries with it no bias.

Ladies & Gentleman, Everyone Including Myself, Bow Down To THE QUEEN @MsCharlotteWWE! You Are The Best At What You Do, And You Continue To Raise The Bar! Greatest Female Wrestler In The History. I'm So Happy To Be Able To Share With The World All Of The Gifts God Has Given You!... pic.twitter.com/6bPpMObEF4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 31, 2023

While Charlotte's place in the conversation of best women's wrestlers of all time is certainly up for debate, there's no doubt that her 2023 has been particularly strong. She entered the year as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, defeating Ronda Rousey to win the title late last year, and held it until WrestleMania 39, dropping the belt to Rhea Ripley before taking a short break.

Since returning to WWE after that brief hiatus, Charlotte has since re-entered the WWE Women's Championship scene, one already crowded with reigning champion Asuka and former titleholder Bianca Belair. The three are scheduled to face off in a Triple Threat Match for the title this weekend at SummerSlam.