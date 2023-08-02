Video: Dwayne Johnson Discusses Daughter Ava Raine Following In His WWE Footsteps

Though he's now known as one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson grew up in a professional wrestling family. Now, that legacy continues with his daughter, Ava Raine (real name Simone Johnson). In a clip from an upcoming episode of Peacock's "Hart to Heart," Johnson discussed his support for his daughter's decision to enter the business of pro wrestling.

"That was a special moment, when my daughter, Simone — my oldest daughter — said, 'I want to get into the business,' much like I said that years before her," Johnson said. "Immediately, I just loved it. What a great sense of pride, just as a father." However, the former WWE star wasn't without some reservations.

"As a parent, you start to think about all the pitfalls, and all the trappings, and all that hardships, and all that s**t that I know she's gonna go through, because I've lived that business," Johnson continued. According to Johnson, and well-known to many fans of the industry, the world of wrestling is glamorous on the surface, but there is often a darker underbelly that goes along with it.

"I have enough confidence to know that, as her father, I've instilled in her ... values, work ethic, things like that," Johnson said. "Man, I was so proud."

Raine — a member of the Schism faction — made her in-ring debut earlier this year, during the pre-show of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. She's wrestled at several live events since then, as well as on the June 6 episode of "WWE NXT," where Raine picked up her first win alongside Schism.