Why Kevin Sullivan Says WWE Is At A Creative High Point

With today's quarterly earnings report, WWE showed they continue to set new highs in revenue, attendance, and more. According to former WCW star "The Taskmaster" Kevin Sullivan, the company's current creative direction is just as successful. Speaking on his podcast, "Tuesday with the Taskmaster," Sullivan shared some praise for WWE's product.

"Everything they're doing is perfect," Sullivan said regarding WWE, citing their recent PLE success in countries like Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. Sullivan doesn't see their momentum slowing down at any point soon, as the veteran pointed out they have plenty of talented individuals waiting in the wings, ready to step up at a moment's notice.

"I don't know if this is on purpose, but if it is on purpose, it's very, very smart," Sullivan continued. "We're talking about all the guys that are really, really on top. The guys slightly underneath are very, very talented. I don't think it's going to get stale, because if they see something getting stale, someone will move up, someone will move down, and they've got a gameplan right now, and I don't know how it can be stopped."

In addition to more compliments, Sullivan gave an idea of what he would like to see the company do with one of their biggest stars moving forward.

"This is the best they've ever been, I believe," Sullivan continued. "I would imagine they got Cody [Rhodes] going over [at SummerSlam]. But do you know what would happen if Cody didn't go over? I think that people would be so furious, ... that [it] may get the people behind Cody." Sullivan shared his belief that the company wouldn't have known what to do with Rhodes had he overcome Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39, but a longer build could help bring things together in a satisfying way.