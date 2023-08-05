WWE's AJ Styles Hails The SEGA Dreamcast As 'The Most Underrated Console Ever Made'

With games such as "Shenmue," "Sonic Adventures 1 and 2," "Crazy Taxi," "Resident Evil – Code Veronica," "Phantasy Star Online," and the all-time classic "Jet Set Radio," it's no wonder that the Sega Dreamcast has turned into a cult favorite for gamers. But even some wouldn't go as far to praise it as WWE star, and long-time gamer, AJ Styles did recently.

While answering questions on Twitter, "The Phenomenal One" was asked about his favorite old-school gaming console, and answered in the affirmative for the Dreamcast, calling it the most underrated video game console of all time. When another fan responded and was critical of Sega's final entry into the console market, Styles argued that the Dreamcast was ahead of its time, praising its memory card and online gaming functions.

Sega Dreamcast is the most underrated system ever made. https://t.co/3MGfbuYglv — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) August 1, 2023

You've got to take things into prospective. When the Dreamcast came out. It was way before it's time. Online gaming was just getting started. The VMU/ memory card was amazing. https://t.co/DGwJYFsYdo — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) August 2, 2023

Released in November 1998 in Japan and in the fall of 1999 in Europe and the United States, the Dreamcast was the first video game console to ever feature online play, as well as downloadable content and in-game voice chat. In addition to those features, the Dreamcast also hosted numerous wrestling games, including multiple titles from ECW and WWE, which could've appealed greatly to Styles.

With his praise of the Dreamcast out of the way, Styles can now turn his attention back to in-ring duties. The former WWE Champion has been embroiled in a feud with Karrion Kross on "WWE SmackDown," who he has defeated twice in singles action since May. Kross recently got some measure of revenge against Styles and the rest of The OC, defeating Karl Anderson in quick order last Friday.