Nigel McGuinness Lays Out Process That Led To Him Joining AEW, Working Collision

Now more than a month after the show's successful premiere, "AEW Collision" has become a major part of AEW's programming, and Nigel McGuinness has been one of the show's mainstays. Appearing on "AEW Unrestricted," McGuinness detailed the process that led him to the Saturday night commentary table.

"It was on and off since ... December," McGuinness said of talks with AEW. "A couple of people reached out, and then I reached out, and we went back and forth. And so it really took ... three months until they had that Ring of Honor show in [Los Angeles], when I finally jumped on board, and then it took us another few weeks to nail down all the details."

McGuinness stated his belief that Tony Khan knew about "Collision" coming up, and had eyes on the former Ring of Honor World Champion and "WWE NXT" commentator for the role. He then recalled a Wednesday morning phone call from Khan asking if he would like to join Khan on a trip to New York that day.

"I was like, 'Okay, let me just check [and] see if I can do that,'" McGuinness continued. "And by three o'clock that afternoon, I was on his private jet with his business partner Bernie flying right over towards New York. Yeah, we talked about a lot of stuff — AEW, pro wrestling history. I got the cards out, did some magic for them as well, and I think that sealed the deal."

The "Collision" commentator stated that he couldn't be more proud of what they had accomplished on the show so far, and teased that he's even more excited for what lies ahead. Later this month, AEW will hold their biggest event yet in McGuinness' home country of England, with AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London.