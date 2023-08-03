Photos: AEW Dynamite Exclusive Pics From August 2, 2023, By Wrestling Inc.

For the second week, Wrestling Inc. has some exclusive photos to share with its readers. "WWE Raw" came to Tampa on July 24 and last night, "AEW Dynamite" made its Tampa debut at the Yuengling Center on the campus of the University of South Florida (Go Bulls!). So we dusted off the ol' press credentials and Nikon D7500 — no, these exclusive pics weren't shot on a phone, peanut gallery — and went out to see the show.

In addition to AEW debuting in a new city, fans in attendance got to witness another debut, with Rob Van Dam coming out to Pantera's "Walk" and a huge crowd pop. AEW World Champion MJF gave rival-turned-best-friend Adam Cole a shot at the title at the upcoming AEW All In pay-per-view event at Wembley Stadium in London, England. And last, but not least, Hikaru Shida captured the AEW Women's World Championship in the main event of the 200th episode of "AEW Dynamite."