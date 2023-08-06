Matt Hardy Wants To Team Up With This AEW Star, Talks Eddie Kingston

Generally Matt and Jeff Hardy are more known for their tag team exploits than they are their trios exploits; there's a reason they are twelve-time Tag Team Champions over their nearly 30-year run after all. But with Trios Titles available to them in AEW, it's got Matt Hardy thinking about who potential partners could be if they were to go on the hunt.

By sheer coincidence, Hardy was asked about who could be a potential trios partner for him and Jeff during the most recent "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." Besides the obvious options, such as Hardy allies Private Party and Ethan Page, Hardy named a wrestler who was inspired by Jeff Hardy, and one of the more notable stars in AEW who has apparently informed the brothers he would like to team with them.

"The first person I'm going to say, and if you listen to the show, you know this, if you don't, you probably don't, but I was going to say Wardlow," Hardy said. "I would love to do it with Wardlow, that would definitely be great ... A person I think would love to do a trios with myself and Jeff would be Eddie Kingston. Before he was leaving to go to Japan, he said 'When I get back from this G1, can I be with you guys? I see what you guys are doing. You're always cooking, you're very creative. It's just easy. Can I be with you guys? Can I be with the Hardy Party?' I love some Eddie Kingston man."

