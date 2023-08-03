Sheamus Shares WWE Throwback Before Drew McIntyre Vs. GUNTHER At WWE SummerSlam 2023

"WWE SmackDown" star Sheamus has posted support for his real-life buddy Drew McIntyre, while trolling MycInyre's SummerSlam opponent before Saturday's premium live event at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Sheamus tweeted a GIF on Thursday afternoon of The Honkytonk Man wearing the International Championship belt while entering the ring, along with a simple caption: "THE [Goat Emoji]." Honkytonk Man is currently the longest-reigning International Champion in WWE history, holding the title for 454 days, and the record title reign earned the Elvis impersonator a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. McIntyre will face current Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, who is on track to beat that record in the coming months, if he can hang on to the gold at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

GUNTHER will have held the title 420 days as of SummerSlam, before putting the belt on the line against the Scottish Warrior. McIntyre previously said he and GUNTHER will "beat the hell out of each other" in the ring. He said he believes the "sky is the limit" for the former WALTER. As for his friend Sheamus, he will be one of the first two entrants into the Slim Jim Battle Royal, alongside LA Knight.