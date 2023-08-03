AEW Dynamite Ratings Stay Even, But Are Up In Key Demographic

All Elite Wrestling celebrated its 200th episode of "Dynamite" on August 2 and the show certainly didn't disappoint. The surprise debut of Rob Van Dam; MJF and Adam Cole reaffirming their love for each other; and a huge AEW Women's Title change in the main event highlighted a blockbuster anniversary show, with the company moving full-steam ahead towards All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

And in another positive boost for AEW, the episode held steady in the ratings and gained viewers in the key demographic from the week prior, with an average audience of 894,000 throughout the night on TBS, 406,000 of which were aged 18 to 49 according to Wrestlenomics. This week's edition of "Dynamite" dropped by just 4,000 in the overall viewership from July 26, while key P18-49 demo viewership was up six percent from last week's 0.29 rating to 0.31.

According to Wrestlenomics, viewership for Wednesday night's "Dynamite," peaked at the top of the second hour. 964,000 viewers were watching the end of the in-ring segment with Cole and MJF and the start of the trios match between The Elite and the team of Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh. 441,000 of those viewers were in the P18-49 demo, also the highest for the episode.

However, overall viewership dropped sharply from there, bottoming out at 807,000 viewers for the start of the Storm-Shida main event. The match did grow its viewership and P18-49 rating for the episode's two-minute overrun. The low point for the key demo was the first quarter-hour, which had the start of the tag team match between the duo of Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita and the team of Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara. 372,000 viewers between the age of 18 and 49 were tuned in at that point.