Why Kevin Owens Isn't Taking Any Credit For WWE's Bloodline Storyline

Kevin Owens has been one of the most reliable and consistent workers in WWE ever since his main roster debut over years ago, winning multiple titles and main-eventing WrestleMania over the past two years. His emotional victory alongside Sami Zayn in the headlining bout in Southern California this past April was a clear highlight in Owens' lengthy career, adding another brilliant chapter to the ongoing Bloodline saga by defeating The Uso's for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

But as for his involvement in the years-long angle involving Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, Owens gave a humble assessment during a recent interview with TNT Sports.

"I don't feel responsible for any of it ... it was a tiny little part," he said. "I just happened to have a 20-year story with Sami already. Sami and The Usos made that story, but I was just coming in and out here and there. I was always the obvious choice to finish up that part of the story ... the credit goes to those guys. I obviously wanted it to be us [main eventing] because I felt like our story deserved it 100 percent. Sami and The Usos deserved that and I'm so glad it worked out. Save for Roman maybe in the past two years and everything he's been doing with the title ... I think I've had the best run out of anybody and I feel very lucky to be – just be there and I'm so grateful for it all."