AEW Rampage Preview 8/4: Blackpool Combat Club Vs. Best Friends Parking Lot Fight

Tonight on "AEW Rampage," Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club will face Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor of the Best Friends in a Parking Lot Fight. This will be the second Parking Lot Fight in the company's history, with the first pitting Beretta and Taylor against Santana and Ortiz in September 2020. The Best Friends came out on top in that bout, but it remains to be seen who walks away victorious tonight following Beretta's victory in the three-way on this week's "AEW Dynamite."

Following last week's betrayal that saw AR Fox turn on Darby Allin to join Swerve Strickland's Mogul Affiliates, and their assault on Nick Wayne this past Wednesday, Fox and Strickland will be in tag team action on "Rampage." Their opponents have yet to be announced, but it seems likely the two former in-ring rivals will look to assert their dominance as a tag team for the first time tonight.

In addition to that, Anna Jay and Skye Blue will square off in singles action on tonight's "Rampage." The two previously faced off in the quarter-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, with Blue advancing to the next round. Jay, who is notably no longer advertised as Anna Jay.A.S., will look to get her win back on tonight's broadcast.

Finally, Keith Lee will team up with Matt and Jeff Hardy to take on The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian in trios action. The former team will have Isiah "Brother Zay" Kassidy in their corner, while their opponents could have support from Penelope Ford.