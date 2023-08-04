Reason For Drew McIntyre's Absence From WWE Raw

While the majority of the "WWE Raw" roster was in Houston, Texas on Monday, Drew McIntyre was headed overseas. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, "The Scottish Warrior" was in Budapest, Hungary earlier this week to resume filming for the "The Killer's Game" movie that also includes rapper Ice Cube and WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista.

As of this writing, McIntyre's role in the film is still unknown, but previous reports indicate that the plotline will mainly revolve around Bautista's character, Joe Flood. The film, directed by J.J. Perry, will follow the story of a veteran assassin who authorizes a hit on himself after being informed he is terminally ill. Upon finalizing the order to kill, though, Flood finds out his diagnosis was incorrect, forcing him to fend off and outrun the assailants who are trying to take his life.

In addition to the July 31 edition of "Raw," McIntyre also missed the red brand's July 17 episode due to filming. In his absence this week, McIntyre was put on notice by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, whom he will face at WWE SummerSlam this weekend. Ahead of their title match, GUNTHER squared off with Chad Gable in a five-minute challenge. After Gable survived the five minutes, GUNTHER demanded WWE officials add more time to the clock, so the bout continued.

Despite his best efforts, the additional time proved to be too much for Gable to overcome, as GUNTHER later unleashed a series of chops and The Last Symphony to gain victory. With Gable now in his rearview mirror, GUNTHER turns his attention back to McIntyre.