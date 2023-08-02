What Drew McIntyre Was Doing During His Time Away After WWE WrestleMania

Prior to his return at WWE Money in the Bank, much of Drew McIntyre's absence was attributed to a combination of health issues and reported hold-ups in the creative department. He was also rumored to be leaving the company soon.

After the PLE concluded, though, Paul "Triple H" Levesque clarified that McIntyre was out of action due to injury before dismissing the reports which said that McIntyre was headed toward a WWE exit. During a recent appearance "Cheap Heat," McIntyre provided more details on his whereabouts during his time away from the ring following his match at WrestleMania 39.

"It was a unique situation where what was going on, I had to get a couple of things fixed but it didn't require physical therapy like a lot of things I've had to deal with in the past," McIntyre said. "So I was able to enjoy my time and spend time with the family and the cats and get some projects taken care of outside of the ring. Sometimes stepping and getting a view outside the bubble is something that is very helpful for where you want to go as a person and with your career."

"I've learned the hard way when I was younger getting fired [from WWE] and I had to step outside the bubble and get perspective again. And this opportunity allowed me to see things a little clearer and allowed people to talk a lot on the internet," said the former WWE Champion.

After three months away from the squared circle, McIntyre resurfaced at Money in the Bank on July 1, setting his sights on GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship. On August 5, McIntyre will challenge "The Ring General" for his title as they go one-on-one at SummerSlam.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.