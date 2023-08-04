Madison Rayne Opens Up About AEW Anniversary

The past few days have featured quite a lot of discussion surrounding the AEW women's division, with independent wrestler LuFisto providing a detailed and scathing account of her brief AEW experience. Now, other women who've spent time in the promotion are also speaking out with their own positive experiences, including AEW wrestler and producer Madison Rayne (via Twitter), who is celebrating one year with the company.

"Let me be crystal clear," Rayne said. "I love my job and this locker room as much today as I did last year when I [started]. Thank you to everyone for making my [first year] unforgettable." Rayne linked back to a previous post from her first day on the job, where she stated that she had an incredible day. In response to Rayne's tweet, AEW referee Aubrey Edwards congratulated the former Impact Wrestling star.

"How has it only been a year?" Edwards said. "Thank you for being your amazing self, and doing all you do to make our locker room the awesome place it is."

After initially sharing her thoughts on social media, LuFisto elaborated on her AEW experience during an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. In the interview, LuFisto described negative experiences with Ruby Soho and Dustin Rhodes during a one-off appearance last year, an inability to speak with Tony Khan despite being brought in to discuss a producing role, and an overall negative atmosphere backstage.

This past Wednesday saw the 200th episode of "AEW Dynamite." In the main event, Hikaru Shida defeated Toni Storm to capture the AEW Women's World Championship for the second time. As conflicting stories emerge regarding the backstage atmosphere at AEW, what's certain is that Shida looks poised to lead the division into AEW All In later this month.