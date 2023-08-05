WWE SummerSlam 2023: Full & Final Card For The Biggest Party Of The Summer

Tonight, WWE will bring its biggest party of the summer to the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, and the event will feature some star-studded in-ring spectacles. WWE SummerSlam 2023 boasts a stacked card, and some surprises might be in store for fans as a top WWE name has reportedly been spotted in Detroit ahead of the show.

As of this writing, the show will feature four title matches. Asuka will defend the WWE Women's Championship against two tough opponents in the form of Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. Gunther, meanwhile, must overcome "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre if he's going to break The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

Elsewhere, Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title, but will Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase contract when the champ least expects it? Finally, Roman Reigns will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship — and position as "Tribal Chief" — on the line against his cousin Jey Uso in Tribal Combat.

SummerSlam 2023 will also showcase some grudge matches. Shayna Baszler will collide with Ronda Rousey after betraying her friend at WWE Money in the Bank last month. Logan Paul and Ricochet will also be out to steal the show in singles action, and Cody Rhodes is set to face Brock Lesnar in a rubber match to declare the ultimate victor in the months-long rivalry.

That said, fans of LA Knight will want to tune into the Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal, as he's set to face some of WWE's finest for bragging rights. The bout has been set up to celebrate the partnership between WWE and Slim Jim, and it'll be the first of many collaborations.

Be sure to come back to Wrestling Inc. for all your WWE SummerSlam news, including live coverage and other updates. In the meantime, check out Wrestling Inc.'s predictions for the biggest party of the summer.