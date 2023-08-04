Top WWE Name Reportedly Sighted In Detroit Ahead Of SummerSlam

It's been more than 14 months since Randy Orton last competed in a WWE ring, undergoing a lower back fusion last year that has kept him out of action for an extended period of time. According to a new report from PWInsider, Orton has been spotted in Detroit just one day ahead of this year's WWE SummerSlam. However, an update from Fightful Select, citing sources close to Orton, states that the 43-year-old is nowhere near a return to the ring.

Just days ago, an update on Orton's health and recovery stated that the 43-year-old had resumed lifting weights, but was not cleared to return to the ring. In fact, doctors reportedly suggested to Orton that he retire rather than resume in-ring activities. Additionally, the report stated that if WWE had any plans for having Orton back soon, the company was keeping the information tightly under wraps. Despite his apparent presence at SummerSlam, it does not appear very likely that an Orton return is in the cards for the big event.

SummerSlam will take place tomorrow evening at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The show, which will be available to stream for Peacock subscribers, begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the pre-show kicking off half an hour before showtime. Matches announced for the event include Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, a rematch between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, and a triple threat for the WWE Women's Championship between Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair.