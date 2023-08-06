Triple H: WWE SummerSlam 2023 Highest Grossing PLE Ever Outside Of WrestleMania

WWE SummerSlam was another successful event for the promotion. As the company continues through a boom period in relation to crowds and TV ratings, Saturday night's premium live event in Detroit was another positive for WWE, with over 50,000 fans packing into Ford Field to witness the four-hour show.

Speaking to the press following the event, Triple H revealed the full extent of SummerSlam's success and the records WWE continue to break each month. "Tonight was the highest-grossing SummerSlam in the history of the WWE... it's actually our highest-grossing PLE ever outside of WrestleMania," he said.

He continued, "I certainly acknowledge The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline, I think it's so many things that have risen that have been put on display and people that have been given the opportunity to shine in a way that has really sort of transformed WWE and that to me, shows in things like us breaking records at every PLE that we have done in 2023... I think that's stating something.

In the main event of SummerSlam, the aforementioned Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event against Jey Uso. Elsewhere, the WWE Women's Championship changed hands twice in a matter of minutes after Iyo Sky's successful Money in the Bank cash-in. WWE continues to set the benchmark, and Triple H made his feelings known to the media.

"The amount of records that we're setting right now, the amount of business that we're doing... if this was a tweet, I'd use the little flame emoji," he said.