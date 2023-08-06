Cody Rhodes' Says Everybody 'Probably Knows' His Plans After WWE SummerSlam 2023 Win

Since returning to WWE last year, Cody Rhodes has been adamant about his intention to "finish the story" and become the first Rhodes family member to win the WWE Championship — a title that is currently held by Roman Reigns. Following a devastating loss to Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Rhodes turned his attention to Brock Lesnar. Now that his feud with Lesnar is over, though, many wrestling fans are yearning to know where Rhodes' path might take him next.

Speaking at the WWE SummerSlam post-show press conference, Rhodes addressed his future plans, claiming that everybody "probably knows" where he's headed after his SummerSlam win against Lesnar.

"We were talking about finishing the story. Now the thing that I've been saying to myself, saying out loud while I'm laying on the mat, is 'get back!' I wanna get back to the same situation I was in, the same scenario I was in, and fix that outcome," Rhodes said. "I'm not gonna say specifically what that is, but we can all read between the lines, and the journey to get there is dang near next to impossible, it really is. Really, really is, including three with Brock Lesnar. But that would be what I would hope, but again, [I'm] consistently surprised, so you really never know. With me on Monday nights, you never know.'

While Rhodes left his answer rather ambiguous, the reference to "finishing the story" seems to indicate that he is still fixated on winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. With Rhodes currently assigned to the "Raw" brand, though, another storyline with Reigns would force WWE to relocate Rhodes to the "SmackDown" brand.

Rhodes was previously asked about his thoughts on holding the World Heavyweight Championship, which is the flagship title on "Raw." While Rhodes said that idea would be "outstanding" for him, he doesn't believe it qualifies as "finishing the story" he initially set out for.

