Jeff Jarrett Says AEW All In May Bring People Unfamiliar To The Product

AEW star Jeff Jarrett thinks the upcoming All In pay-per-view will help bring new fans to the promotion.

The veteran star recently spoke to "DAZN" about All In, where he stated that the roster is looking forward to the historic show. He predicts that the audience will comprise several casual fans, as well as those that have never watched an AEW show before, as these new fans may want to be "a part of history."

"I think the rabid fan base of AEW is obviously immense, but when you look at what we'll call the casual fan, I think a lot of people are going to be coming to Wembley for their very first time to witness AEW," said Jarrett. "I think some people will come in that have never maybe even watched [AEW] on a TV. It's that big of an event, and I think everyone wants to be a part of history."

AEW's fans have been a loyal and vocal fan base, who've helped grow the promotion quickly in the four years of its existence. Their loyalty and love for AEW is evidenced by the sale of tickets for All In, with over 74,000 tickets sold for the show at Wembley Stadium. The show will be the very first time that AEW will host a pay-per-view in the UK, as well as the first pro wrestling show at Wembley since SummerSlam 1992.

AEW has announced just one match so far — the AEW World Championship bout between MJF and Adam Cole — for the August 27 pay-per-view.