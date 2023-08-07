Kevin Owens Reveals Some Of The Wrestlers Who Have Had An Influence On His WWE Career

WWE star Kevin Owens, who has been a lifelong fan of pro wrestling, has revealed a few stars who influenced him as a fan and wrestler.

During a recent conversation with "Toronto Sun," Owens acknowledged the influence of four stars on his career: former wrestler and current WWE coach Steve Corino, WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and Shawn Michaels.

"They were my top four or five. And now to get to be in the ring with them, to get to be around Shawn as he helps with NXT and he helps backstage, to have access to him once in a while, that's amazing," said Owens. "Trish is back now every week on Raw, we get to see her perform and get to share locker rooms with her and hear her wisdom and benefit from her experience."

The "WWE Raw" star said that Corino has been a mentor to him for a long time, and wrestled him on a number of occasions as well. He then stated that wrestling Austin at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 was a special moment for him as he had idolized the "Texas Rattlesnake" from a young age.

"When I just put into perspective what these people meant to me to get to today and get to see them, that I get to do this with them and like I said, Stone Cold, 19 years after his last match, back in the ring with me: How do you put that into words?" pondered Owens.

Owens, who has wrestled for over two decades, has achieved a lot inside the squared circle, but is now planning for life after he hangs up his wrestling boots. He recently hinted at possibly becoming a commentator or an agent/producer after he retires from wrestling.