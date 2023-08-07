Bianca Belair Comments On Some Wrestlers Not Making WWE SummerSlam Card

WWE SummerSlam has come and gone, but the decision to leave three of the biggest female stars in the company off the card has divided opinion. After a lengthy build coming out of WrestleMania 39, Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch have been relegated to an upcoming edition of "WWE Raw" despite both former champions being advertised for Saturday night's event in Detroit.

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was also missing in action, with her upcoming title defense against Raquel Rodriguez expected to take place in the next few weeks. Speaking to "Wrestling News Co" prior to SummerSlam, Bianca Belair claimed the competitive nature of the WWE women's locker room was the root of the issue.

"I think everybody wants to be on a premium live event, that's what we all want and that's really what it's all about," she said.

"Of course, you're always gonna want to be on the card -– but at the end of the day, it's Asuka, Charlotte, and me in a triple threat," said Belair. "You have Shayna and Ronda ... we're super excited about those matches that are on the card. That's just the competitor that's in us, we want to be on the card and we want to go to show, show up and show out and tear the house down and have the best match on the card. You're gonna feel a certain way if you're a competitor, and that's just what it is at the end of the day. Competition makes you better –- we're all fighting for a spot at the end of the day."

In the post-show press conference, WWE head of creative Triple H defended his call to leave the women off the show. But the frustration from Lynch, Stratus, and Ripley has been evident on their social media accounts over the past week. In the marquee women's match at Ford Field, Belair captured the WWE Women's title, before losing it moments later to Iyo Sky, following a successful Money in the Bank cash-in.